September 27, 2023

Girls volleyball suffers defeat against BCC 3–0 in Battle of Bethesda

By Mia Kanczuker
September 27, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

Girls volleyball suffers defeat against the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (4–1) for their third consecutive loss in the Battle of Bethesda. The Vikes dropped to the Barons in just three sets. 

In the first set, the Vikes started energetic and with high hopes, but so did the Barons. The Vikes faced defeat with a final score of 25–19. After losing the first set, the Vikes lost a bit of motivation, but they wouldn’t go down without a fight. But the Barons outmatched Whitman by outscoring them 25–17. With the next set determining if the game would be a Barons win or if this would go into another set, the Vikes would show out and battle. The last set was a nail-biter, but the Barons again came out on top 25–22. 

Senior Eliza Raphel moved fast, receiving 30 hits and seven attacks with a hit efficiency of 0.29. Sophomore Camilla Fan had a strong .4 hit efficiency .4, while senior Marilena Adamantiades’ efficiency was the highest of the night at .5.

The Vikes will return home tomorrow, Thursday, September 28th, to face the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–1).

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

