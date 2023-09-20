Boys soccer falls to Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime

The Boys soccer team (1–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–0) 1–0 on Tuesday night.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Vikings, who attacked right from the opening whistle. The Vikes dominated possession through the first half and kept steady control of the ball in the QO territory. However, the Cougars’ defense didn’t back down, staying strong and preventing the Vikes from scoring any goals. Going into halftime after 40 minutes of play, neither team netted a goal.

The Vikes arrived strong in the second half, taking several shots on goal. As the clock started to count down, you could hear the Cougars’ panic as the team captains on QO started to get vocal. Shortly after, the tensions increased as the referees gave out multiple yellow cards to both teams. The game went into a stressful overtime when regulation ended 0–0

When overtime started, it didn’t take long for QO to have a breakaway. With five minutes left to play in overtime, the Cougars snuck the ball past the Vike’s defense and put the ball in the back of the net. Despite the loss, freshman goalkeeper Ziggy Powell had a spectacular performance, making numerous diving saves in the second half to keep the Vikes in the game.

The Vikes will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they face the Springbrook Blue Devils.