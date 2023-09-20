The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

September 14, 2023

Football falls to Walter Johnson 41–7 in home opener

By William English
September 15, 2023
Declan Waterman
Photos by Declan Waterman and Heidi Thalman

The football team (1–2) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–0), 41–7, on Thursday evening.

WJ got a quick 14–0 lead in the first quarter, with a rushing touchdown by sophomore Dylan Byrd and a touchdown catch from senior Nick Zampardi. The second quarter looked identical to the first as WJ scored on their first offensive drive. The Wildcats kept the pressure on with another consecutive touchdown, again from Byrd, making the score 28–0. A blocked Whitman punt, returned by Walter Johnson junior Johnny Fisher, kept crushing the Vikes’ spirits. A missed WJ field goal kept the score at 35–0 going into halftime. 

Whitman couldn’t get anything going in the second half as they threw an interception on their first offensive drive caught by WJ’s Zampardi. The Wildcats brought in their backups, including former Whitman starting quarterback Carter Maury, and he showed no remorse for his former school as he threw for a touchdown of his own, making the score 41–0 to end the third quarter. The Vikings showed signs of life as the game winded down with a 30-yard pass caught by senior Andrew Durix for Whitman’s largest play of the night. They capitalized on their field position with the Viking’s first and only scoring play of the night, coming from a touchdown catch by senior receiver Chand Amerasinghe. The game ended with a crushing 41–7 defeat for the Vikings.

 

Whitman will look to return to their winning ways next Friday night, September 22nd, against the Governor Thomas Johnson Patriots (1–1).
