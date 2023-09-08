The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

September 6, 2023

Girls soccer dominates Seneca Valley 8–0

By Aidan Farber
September 6, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls soccer team (1–0) dominated the Seneca Valley Eagles (0–1) 8–0 to start their season strong. 

The Vikes dominated the match from the opening whistle, scoring four goals within the first twenty minutes of the game. The Vikes kept up their outstanding performance with another three goals, entering halftime at 7–0. Whitman finished the game by hitting the back of the net for the final time in the second half, ending the game with a score of 8–0. The Vikes kept up a rock-solid defense and did not let the ball enter the goal a single time. 

Senior Riley Demartino and junior Faith Gardner-Johnson had two goals a piece, and junior Renne Miller, sophomore Kennedy Eva-Buckner, senior Sheridan Snow and senior Kate Stricker scored one goal each. 

The Vikes will look to pick up another win Monday against the Northwest Jaguars (0–1) as they look to try and win their third consecutive state championship. 

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

