September 6, 2023

Field hockey overpowers Blair 2–0 in season opener

By Elliott Brown
September 6, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (1–0) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers  2–0 (0–1) Tuesday night in their season opener. 

The Vikes started slow, struggling to net a goal despite dominating possession and getting multiple shots off. Later on in the first half, senior Kiley Kreter got the Vikes going by putting one in the back of the net. In the second half, the Vikes locked down on defense, holding Blair to 0 shots on goal. Junior Sadie Bastianelli helped the Vikes secure the victory with a goal to put the Vikes up 2–0. There were no goals in the second half, allowing Whitman to keep a steady lead and win. 

While the game was not high-scoring, the Vikes looked comfortable as they easily handled Blair.

The team next plays the Clarksburg Coyotes (0–0) on Friday with a home-field advantage.

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

