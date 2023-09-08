The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

September 6, 2023

Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener

By Ben Belford Peltzman
September 6, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The soccer team (1–0) defeated the Seneca Valley High School Eagles (0–1), 6–0, on Tuesday night to start their season strong.

The game started evenly matched, with both teams passing the ball back and forth. This all changed at the 20th-minute mark when junior Sean Curran launched a goal into the back net, making the game 1–0. 

Just before the half ended, senior Tyler Coune missed wide left on a penalty kick, leaving the Whitman faithful speechless. Shortly after the missed kick, Coune recovered and broke away from Seneca Valley’s defenders, scoring the second goal. It was a highly physical game, with the Eagles receiving two yellow cards. The Vikes didn’t let their foot off the pedal, scoring four more goals before the clock hit zero. Coune had a monumental game, scoring four goals in the season opener, with Curran recording two points.

The Vikes will face off against the St. Benedict’s Prep Bees this Saturday as they try to continue their winning streak.

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

