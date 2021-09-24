Photo of the Day, Sept. 24: fourth period fire drill
September 24, 2021
Whitman administrators ran a routine fire drill in fourth period today. Due to last year’s virtual learning model, this was the first such event that the entire student body participated in since the winter of 2020.
The break in the school day pleased some students, especially since 70 degree weather and a sunny sky greeted pupils and educators as they filed out of the building.
“I think it’s a great time to get us outside,” senior Ben Rabley said. “Kids need to move, they need to get outside — breathe the fresh air.”
Others were merely irritated by the unexpected alarm.
“It’s bad timing — I need to use the bathroom,” junior Jamille Jingco said.
Why did you join the Black and White?
The pay was good.
If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be?
House (1977). If you haven't seen it, watch it. It's insane.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.