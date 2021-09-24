Photo of the Day, Sept. 24: fourth period fire drill

Whitman administrators ran a routine fire drill in fourth period today. Due to last year’s virtual learning model, this was the first such event that the entire student body participated in since the winter of 2020.

The break in the school day pleased some students, especially since 70 degree weather and a sunny sky greeted pupils and educators as they filed out of the building.

“I think it’s a great time to get us outside,” senior Ben Rabley said. “Kids need to move, they need to get outside — breathe the fresh air.”

Others were merely irritated by the unexpected alarm.

“It’s bad timing — I need to use the bathroom,” junior Jamille Jingco said.