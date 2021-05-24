Photo of the Day, May 24: Class in the auditorium

For the eighth straight week, students in art, English, social studies and world languages classes gather in the auditorium for their third period class. Students log onto Zoom in the room every day in the case their teacher opted to remain virtual, talking only in whispers while a few staff members supervise.

“Learning in the auditorium is not ideal,” senior Jack McGuire said. “You don’t get to directly interact with your teachers; it’s like you’re just learning at home.”

Jack McGuire is a former Opinion Editor for The Black & White.