I tried solving a Rubik’s cube in one week — and failed
March 26, 2020
When my brother was in middle school, he loved solving Rubik’s Cubes — he’d spend hours on the computer watching videos about how to manipulate the colorful squares. At his fastest, he could complete one in under a minute.
Sometimes, when I was bored, I’d try my hand, but thirteen-year-old me never had the attention span to work on it for more than a couple of minutes. There were too many steps, and anytime my brother tried teaching me, I got frustrated and gave up.
A few weeks ago, though, I remembered my past failures and had the urge, once again, to solve a Rubik’s cube.
I searched my house to see if I could find my brother’s old cube, but I had no such luck — I was going to have to buy a new one. I went on Amazon and looked through dozens of cubes, finally settling on the perfect one: the D-FantiX Moyu Aolong V2 3×3 Speed Cube. (And yes, it did cost $15 — but if I was going to buy a Rubik’s cube, it might as well be of high quality.)
My adventures began with a control test. I would start by trying to solve a Rubik’s cube without looking online. So, I sat at my desk, set my timer and went to work.
After a painfully long attempt, I finally gave up. I looked up at the timer expecting to see a time in the one to two-hour range. I checked the time: eight minutes and 22 seconds — not bad, but I’d only solved one side of the cube. With one side of the cube complete, I took a shot at the second side; this time with less success— I was completely stuck. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement — I felt defeated and frustrated. Realizing I had no idea where to go from there, I decided that I was going to need some help.
Research & Backgrounding
I figured the first step toward solving a Rubik’s Cube was to try and understand the basics of the cube. I did some quick research on the Rubik’s Cube itself and found that a standard 3×3 Rubik’s Cube has 43 quintillion possible permutations.
This information freaked me out — how was I going to learn to solve a Rubik’s cube with a seemingly infinite number of combinations?
The answer: Rubik’s Cube algorithms. To solve Rubik’s Cubes, cubers use algorithms, which are specific operations that reorient the cube’s pieces in a certain way, making the process of solving a cube significantly faster.
I sat down and talked with senior Rony Stephan, who at his fastest could solve a Rubik’s cube in 35 seconds. Stephan told me that without using an algorithm, it would be nearly impossible for me to complete a cube; however, once I memorized the algorithms, I could learn pretty quickly. According to Stephan, the key to getting good was to practice whenever I had the chance.
Now, I just had to set a goal for myself. Stephan thought that given my time constraint of one week and my inexperience with Rubik’s Cubes, solving a Rubik’s cube in under 5 minutes was a reasonable goal. I felt like 15 minutes seemed more plausible, so I compromised and settled on 10 minutes.
Solving
First, I scoured Youtube in search of a Rubik’s cube tutorial. There were hundreds of videos, all following the same general concept: solve one step, master it, and move on to the next. I settled on a six-part video, hoping that I’d be able to master about one step a day.
The first step, the white cross — forming a cross pattern using the white face — didn’t take me long to figure out. It was definitely tricky at first, but after practicing it a couple of times, I could get it pretty quickly. Energized from my success, I felt confident I was well on my way to solving the cube.
But the further I got along, the steps grew harder, and I kept getting stuck and messing up. It was almost impossible to backtrack, so every time I made a mistake, I had to completely start over.
My struggles were valid — as you get further along in the solving process, mistakes become harder to correct, Rubik’s cube fanatic Aiden Williams, a freshman, said.
Williams lives and breathes Rubik’s cubes; he owns 12 cubes and practices about five hours a day. Sensing I was approaching a roadblock, I decided to turn to him for advice.
Aiden told me that a big part of solving Rubik’s cubes is memorization. He admitted that at a certain point in the solving process, he begins relying almost entirely on muscle memory. The only way to solve a cube quickly is to have each move completely burned into your memory.
Determined to improve, I started taking my Rubik’s cube with me everywhere I went. I figured the only way to improve my muscle memory was to practice as much as possible, so I started practicing everywhere. I even started practicing in school, taking my cube out whenever I had a spare minute, ignoring the confused looks from my classmates in favor of completing my mission.
Conclusion
By the end of the week, I realized I wasn’t going to make my goal of 10 minutes — in fact, I wasn’t going to be able to solve the cube at all. It was just too difficult, and I was too impatient.
At first, I felt disappointed. I’d put in so much time and effort, but I’d failed. Sure, I’d made some progress, but there’s nothing really cool about being able to solve half a Rubik’s cube.
As I sulked in defeat, I wondered where in the process I went wrong. Everyone I’d talked to seemed so confident that I’d be able to do it — was I really that incompetent? But it’s not just me — solving a Rubik’s cube is actually really hard.
According to mathematicians, solving a cube is considered NP complete. In simple terms, this means Rubik’s cubes are extremely difficult to solve mathematically. It even took Erno Rubik, the inventor of the cube, a month to solve his own cube.
This mix of mathematical difficulty and perceived simplicity is what makes the Rubik’s cube so interesting. While solving a Rubik’s cube requires a lot of practice and memorization, it’s also a skill that anyone with an abundance — and I mean, like a ton — of dedication and practice can pick up. Unlike most math puzzles, anyone can solve a Rubik’s cube, regardless of math knowledge or age, in fact; there are kids as young as three years old who can solve them. When solving a Rubik’s cube, most people are completely unaware of how intricate it actually is because it just feels like playing a game. It just takes a lot of time, patience, and practice.
Even though I didn’t solve the cube in under ten minutes, solving a Rubik’s cube still seems like a goal that’s in reach. I know that if I’m willing to put in enough effort, I’ll eventually be able to solve one — even if I’m no 35-second solver.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing and thought it would be a really fun experience
What's your favorite scent?
Coffee
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.