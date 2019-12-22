Letter from the Online Editors: December 2019
December 22, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sherlock Holmes may be one of the most famous detectives of the century, but not all investigators come with trench coats, British accents and plucky sidekicks named Watson. At Whitman, students flock to room B212 rather than 221b Baker Street. Our reporters aren’t well-known crime solvers; they’re hardworking students dedicated to uncovering controversies, sifting through details in search of facts and shining lights on aspects of our community that we often overlook.
Curiosity is at the core of journalism. It’s also at the core of our staff. We’ve investigated, we’ve inquired, we’ve explored. An online writer discovered the complexities of how the Whitman-B–CC rivalry affects all those involved — not only rowdy fans, but also the athletes themselves and the security teams that have to step in when violence erupts. Another pulled the curtain back on “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” immersing herself in the production from September auditions to opening night. We didn’t just focus on events concerning our school this cycle — one writer dug into the backstory of local sports videographer 2K Forbes.
We also wrote about why sparkling water doesn’t live up to the hype and how Kristoff from “Frozen 2” is a heartthrob. We never said every story had to be intense — but these stories demonstrate the breadth of what we feel is strong journalism.
The community reciprocated our curiosity. After a fire alarm went off during the opening night of “Hunchback,” two of our reporters acted on their journalistic impulses and wrote the story that night. We published it around midnight, and the next day, we received an email from an ABC7 reporter asking to interview the writers; that week, they were on the local news. Part of the news segment was our story: how quickly our writers sprung into action.
The same happened with another writer, a varsity soccer player, who gave his opinion on the new turf field. After reading the article, a Fox5 reporter reached out to us and interviewed him as well.
Curiosity fuels journalism, and it fuels creativity. Because of our curiosity, we’ve already made a difference this year. We hope to continue to effect change and spark your curiosity at the same time. We may not be Conan Doyle characters, but we’re still pretty thrilled to investigate. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it can’t kill journalism.
Dana Herrnstadt, Editor-in-Chief
Ally Navarrete, Managing Editor
Anna Yuan, Managing Editor
If you would like to submit an opinion or blog to The Black & White, email it to theblackandwhiteonline@gmail.com | Stories should contain 350 words minimum.
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love writing, and I love the community.
What's your favorite scent?
Paper Mate erasers!
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined The Black & White because I love to write and I love the community of the paper.
What's your favorite scent?
The inside of Home Depot
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love to write, and reporting for the Black & White has exposed me to new perspectives from which I've learned from. Also, I love being a part of the Black & White community.
What's your favorite scent?
theblackandwhite.net
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined to practice my photography & help contribute to the paper
What's your favorite scent?
"Yearning" by Dennis Feinstein
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.