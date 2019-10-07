Volleyball shuts out Einstein on Dig Pink Night

The girls volleyball team (4–4) cruised past the Einstein Titans (3–4) three sets to zero on Thursday night.

In the Vikes Dig Pink night, an annual fundraiser for breast cancer, the team avenged two tough losses to Richard Montgomery and Walter Johnson by crushing the Titans. The Vikes easily won the first two sets each by a score of 25–16.

Members of the team said they were energized by the large crowd and were seen dancing during timeouts to the beats of drumline.

The Vikes won the final set 25–18 and were helped by a great performance by middle back Masha Berenzina, who won 11 straight points off serves.

The Vikes will look to carry this momentum into their next game against the Churchill Bulldogs (7–1) Monday at Churchill High School at 6:30 pm.