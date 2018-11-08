Girls Volleyball edges out WJ 3–2, advances to regional semi-finals
The girls volleyball team (13–3) narrowly defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–5) 3–2 Monday in an intense nail biter.
The Vikes traded sets with the Wildcats, winning the first and third sets while dropping the second and fourth sets before taking the fifth and final set. The squad’s defense throughout the game made up for errors on the offensive end. In the last set, the Vikes were able to maintain a lead all the way to the final point to secure the win. This was also the team’s first five set game this season.
This win marks the farthest the team has gone in the playoffs in the past four years. With the continued playoff success of the squad, more pressure is built with win or go home implications and more fans present at their games.
“There was a lot of tension from the game, but also a lot created from the parents and fans,” right side hitter Tori Sullivan said. “We really felt that pressure from them.”
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
