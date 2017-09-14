September 11: Girls tennis falls to Wootton in close call
In a hardfought game, the girls tennis team (1‒1) lost 4‒3 to the Wootton Patriots (3‒0) in Monday’s match.
Before the match began, first singles player Sasha McLeod dislocated her shoulder during warm-ups, and coach Jasen Gohn immediately sent her to the emergency room before the start of the match.
Because of McLeod’s early departure, her match resulted in a forfeit, giving the Patriots the boost they needed for the victory. McLeod’s chance of returning this season is slim, according to teammates. But with tough players such as doubles team Ellen Middleton and Elise Gruehl, and singles players like Eve Gold, the Vikes remain hopeful looking forward to the rest of their season.
The team returns home to take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
