MoCo updates its Vision Zero program

By Ashley Schreiber
October 23, 2025
Brooke Philibin
Montgomery County implemented significant updates to its Vision Zero program on Oct. 1, including new graduated speeding fines. and expanded speed camera authority. Separately, bike lane improvements along River Road in Bethesda began Oct. 8. 

The Vision Zero program aims to reduce traffic crashes, save lives, and eliminate fatal collisions by 2030. Since launching the program, Montgomery County has contributed to an 11% reduction in serious collisions.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration started construction on the bike lanes along River Road on Oct. 8, installing new pavement markings, adding post delineators and applying green paint to the bike lane lines. The work will create a clearer distinction between vehicle and bike lanes. 

The project is located near the Capital Crescent Trail, spanning the area between Brookside Drive and Little Falls Parkway. The improvements, part of a 2024 MD 190 Corridor Safety Study aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians from busy roads and intersections, are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Senior Cece Tello said she understands the importance of the new bike lane, as she regularly runs on the Capital Crescent Trail.

“Bikers should have the opportunity to feel protected from the busy road,” Tello said. “Projects like this make it more enjoyable for people to be outside.”

New state laws that took effect Oct. 1 established graduated fines for speeding based on how much a driver exceeds the speed limit. For drivers traveling 12 to 15 mph over the speed limit, fines begin at $40 and can reach up to $425 for those going 40 mph or more over the limit.

Senior Kela Jacobs said the new traffic cameras and graduated fines are necessary safety measures that benefit the community. 

“The fines seem high,” Jacobs said. “But if they make drivers more careful and get people to slow down near schools or crosswalks, it’s worth it.” 

The Cochrane Collaboration’s review of 28 camera studies from around the world, found that fixed speed cameras were linked to a 20% decrease in overall injury crashes and a 29% drop in right-angle injury crashes.

Senior Samantha Yu said she appreciates that the new safety efforts aim to protect both pedestrians and drivers.

“I really like that the projects are about keeping everyone safe, not just the drivers,” Yu said. “Even little changes, like clearer lanes and cameras, could actually make a big difference.”

