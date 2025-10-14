MCPS granted $2.1 million for clean energy projects

The Maryland Energy Association awarded MCPS with eight grants totaling over $2.1 million in the first half of 2025.

These grants aim to fund clean energy, energy vehicle charging and energy efficiency initiatives that are said to reduce over 500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions while supporting departments such as the Department of Environmental Protection.

The appropriations are estimated to save $214,000 annually, with reductions of nearly 1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Upcoming grant projects include upgrading the lighting at important county buildings, as well as implementing solar canopies and EV charging stations at the Shady Grove Transfer Station. Additionally, the county will utilize the funding to install LED lights in parking areas managed by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).

Story continues below advertisement

MCDOT Director Chris Conkin said in a press release that the funding of LED light installations will be noticeable since the department is in charge of 21 parking garages, 20 parking lots and over 21,000 parking spaces in downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

“LED light installations are a key part of MCDOT’s parking facility upgrades,” Conkin said. “It improves safety while advancing the department’s energy reduction and efficiency goals.”

In June 2021, the county finalized a similar initiative called the Montgomery County Climate Action Plan, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% and reach net-zero emissions by 2035. The county has taken steps to achieve these goals, such as transitioning all Ride-On Buses to electric and running the Climate Smart Campaign to mobilize residents to take climate-friendly measures.

Junior Lila Sengezener says she believes the clean energy projects are paving the way to building a greener future.

“It feels good knowing that MCPS is making an effort to leave a positive eco-print,” Sengezener said, “especially now with climate change and all the effects we’re already starting to see.”

Temperatures in Maryland have risen by an estimated 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the 20th century, and the Chesapeake Bay’s water level increased by 1.3 to 1.5 inches each decade over the past century. As greenhouse gas emissions escalate, bodies of water absorb large amounts of added heat. The rise in gases causes the bay water to expand and the sea levels to rise.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press release that it’s necessary for Montgomery County to limit the amount of greenhouse gases since the Chesapeake region is the country’s third most vulnerable area to sea level rise.

“Winning competitive grants like these brings additional funding into Montgomery County that we can put to work for our residents and our efforts to combat climate change,” Elrich said. “These awards demonstrate how we can maximize outside resources to deliver services and improvements across the County.”

The average annual precipitation in Maryland increased by about 5% in the last century and rainfall from heavy storms has increased in the eastern region of the U.S. by 25%. The funding is expected to directly enhance utilities in Maryland’s effort to combat climate change.

One of the grants will go towards converting the Holiday Park Senior Center into the county’s first net-zero facility. Holiday Park, located in Silver Spring, is Montgomery County’s largest senior center, which serves 500-600 adults over the age of 55 each day.

Junior Sophie Keating says she acknowledges the concerns surrounding increased emissions.

“The changes in our climate have become noticeable,” Keating said. “Every step that we can take to limit our ecological footprint is a step in the right direction.”

Other counties in Maryland are making efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. Frederick County implemented its own Climate and Energy Action Plan in 2023 to reduce greenhouse emissions to 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. Frederick County is working to improve its energy efficiency in government buildings, implementing waste diversion strategies and updating building codes for better energy performance.

Junior Mason Brundige says he feels encouraged by the grants and believes that gradual changes will contribute to a larger goal of sustainability.

“These grants give me hope about the future,” Brundige said. “Montgomery County is trying to improve its impact on the environment to help the generations to come.”