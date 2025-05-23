The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

24th annual Superintendent’s All-County Fine Arts Celebration honors MCPS students

By Ellie Xu
May 22, 2025
@mcps_md via Instagram
The event featured five spotlight performances in music, drama and dance. Announcers presented honorees from 27 high schools between the performances.

The 24th annual Superintendent’s All-County Fine Arts Celebration honored student artists across MCPS, May 12. The celebration, held at Seneca Valley High School, recognized students in dance, theatre and technical theatre, choral and instrumental music, 2D and 3D visual arts and media arts.

Originally created to commemorate theater and dance, the celebration has since expanded to encompass a broader range of visual and performing arts, now including students in choral and instrumental music, 2D and 3D visual arts and media arts. Each high school may nominate one senior per art form for the celebration.

The celebration honored seven Whitman students. Senior Oliver Lin, Whitman’s instrumental music honoree, is a pianist and said they enjoy the opportunity to practice at Whitman.

“It’s a way to express myself,” Lin said. “It really engages me with the community that we’re in, and I love getting to connect with other people through music that’s been around hundreds of years.”

MCPS offers an extensive fine arts curriculum, including numerous courses in dance, general music, choral music, instrumental music, theatre and visual arts. Many are Advanced Placement (AP) classes, allowing students to explore their interests while earning college credit.

The Superintendent’s All-County Fine Arts Celebration is one of the many ways MCPS recognizes artists county-wide. This year, from April 1-6, Whitman displayed student artwork at Westfield Mall for the MCPS Countywide Art Showcase. Additionally, Whitman hosted its annual Festival of the Arts on April 30 and May 1, showcasing performances and art pieces from students in fine arts classes.

Nominated students write a statement for the program, reflecting on how the arts have influenced them. MCPS Fine Arts Supervisor Randy Rumpf, who organizes the celebration with his office, said this event stands out because it highlights individual artists and their stories. 

“In a county wide art show, you still don’t know who’s behind the art,” Rumpf said. “This event allows you to know the name of the person behind what they’ve created.”

Ellie Xu, News Writer