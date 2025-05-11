The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman hosts 62nd annual Festival of the Arts

By Ruth Hailu
May 11, 2025
The event showcased students’ creativity through artwork and live performances.
Lily Velez
The event showcased students’ creativity through artwork and live performances.

Students, families and staff filled the commons to celebrate Whitman’s Annual Festival of the Arts, April 30 to May 1. The event showcased students’ creativity through artwork and live performances.

In previous years, the Festival of the Arts exhibited only student pieces, however this year, they also displayed teacher and alumni art. 

Senior Dylan Wang helped organize the event as a member of the festival leadership team. He also participated in the event as an artist, displaying his paintings and drawings across eight panels. Wang said he enjoyed the festival and valued the opportunities it offered.

 “Students should attend because the arts are so important here at Whitman,” Wang said. “We have so many talented students that deserve their moment in the spotlight.” 

The event was open to all and ran from 6 to 8 p.m. both nights. Whitman provided food trucks for attendees. 

Additionally, Whitman featured its music program at the festival. The students performed a repertoire they had been rehearsing for months. 

Sophomore Abem Feleke is in the music program and said there were many steps involved in composing their musical act. 

“Preparation involves reading and listening to our music, learning the pieces and polishing any spots that may need attention,” Feleke said. “Overall, it’s a wonderful environment where everyone is very kind and helpful to each other.”

