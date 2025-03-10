The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys Basketball survives Springbrook 61–58 with last-second shot in state quarterfinals

By Kavya Rajani
March 10, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (20–3) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (18–5) 61–58 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the state semi-finals for the second year in a row. 

The game was tight from the jump, with a back-and-forth score for most of the first quarter. Whitman excelled on offense, scoring at almost every possession and holding a small lead in the first minutes. Senior Evan Brown dominated the paint with his notable spin-moves and euro-steps. On the other hand, the Vikings defense was slow in the first quarter. Open gaps and slow close-outs allowed the Blue Devils to get more shots up. 

However, Whitman picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, which was a high-energy eight minutes on both ends of the court. Junior Will Shapiro had several lay-ups and quick shots to extend the Vikings lead and end the half 28–24. This intensity continued throughout the second half, with the score remaining close. In the third quarter, a technical foul against Springbrook boosted Whitman’s momentum and energy, and the Vikes led for the rest of the quarter. 

The last few minutes were heated, with both teams taking several time-outs to evaluate the score and next possession. After a constant back-and-forth, the score was tied 58–58 with just six seconds left in the game. Senior Titian DeRosa drove the ball in and got fouled as he fell back on a mid-lane jumper, making the shot. The crowd and bench erupted in cheers, as Whitman ultimately secured the win against Springbrook. 

The Vikings will now advance to the state semifinals against the Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars on Wednesday, March 12th, at North Point at 6:00 pm. 

