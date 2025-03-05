Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–45 in regional semi-finals

The boys’ basketball team (18–3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6–14) 72–45 on Tuesday night. This game kicked off the first round of playoffs for Whitman, and the Vikes started strong against the Bulldogs last night. After defeating Churchill twice in the regular season, the Vikings were projected to send the Bulldogs home from regional finals for the second year in a row.

The Vikings gained a fast lead in the first quarter, with an exceptional six three-pointers in the first eight minutes. The Bulldogs struggled on defense, opening gaps for senior Titian DeRosa and sophomore Max Williams to attack the paint. However, Whitman lacked defensive intensity in the first half and allowed Churchill to close the score gap throughout the first and second quarters. The Vikes lead 29–20 at the end of the first half.

Whitman increased the energy significantly in the second half, turning things around on both ends of the court. The Vikings’ offensive motion flowed well throughout the game, with junior Will Shapiro excelling with fast shots and consistent passes. On defense, the Vikings hustled at every drive, with several interceptions and steals from sophomore Max Williams and junior Bobby Zedak. The Vikes secured a huge win and extended their lead with more three-pointers in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a 27-point lead.

After the B-CC Barons defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars in the other regional semi-final game, Whitman will take on B-CC on Thursday, Mar. 6th at home.