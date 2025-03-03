Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal

The girls’ basketball team (15–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 67–21 in the regional quarterfinals last Friday.

The second the Vikes stepped onto the court senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston found junior Kayah Tchoufa on a post-up. Junior Kathryn Marquardt went three-for-three behind the arc throughout the game. The Cougars struck up some intensity with the Vikings on some controversial back talk, leading to two technicals on QO. The Cougars continued to fall behind and the Vikes continued to score, junior Azra Williams stole the ball and scored to cap off the win 67–21.

Gardner-Johnston, Tchoufa and Cruz all scored in double digits, the team making ten three-pointers for the game. Tchoufa added 9 rebounds, while Patel had seven rebounds and four assists.

The team will play B-CC tonight in the regional semifinals tonight in hopes of advancing to the next round of playoffs.