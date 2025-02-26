Indoor Track dazzles at state championships

The Whitman indoor track team performed excellently at the State Championships on Wed. Feb 19. at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

The boys placed top ten in two events, both by senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky. This was Gros-Slovinsky’s last Whitman track meet. He placed first in the boys’ 1600-meter with a time of 4:16.48 minutes. This added ten points to the team and gave him a seasonal best. The last top ten placing was the boys’ 3200-meter in third place Gros-Slovinsky’s time was 9:45.02 minutes adding another six points.

The girls had numerous strong placings throughout the whole meet. To start was senior Katherine Greenwald in second place for the girls’ 800-meter in 2:21.49 minutes adding eight points. The next event was the girls’ 1600-meter where seniors Greenwald and Ella Werkman placed first and third respectively. Greenwald gained ten points with a time of 5:02.24 minutes breaking a new personal record. Werkman followed, placing third with a time of 5:04.72 minutes. Werkman proceeded to place third again in the girls’ 3200-meter in a time of 11:24.52 minutes adding another six points. In tenth place was senior Onehizeme Egbiremon with a personal record in the girls’ high jump, distancing 1.47 meters. Lastly to finish the girls on a strong note was senior Ava Wilson in the girls’ pole vault in fourth, adding four and a half points to the team in a distance of 3.35 meters.

This marked the end of the 2025 indoor track season. Athletes had an impressive season, breaking many personal records and placing first throughout various events and meets.