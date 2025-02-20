Girls Basketball falls to B-CC 59–45

The girls’ basketball team (14–5) fell to the B-CC Barons 59–45 on Tuesday night in the Battle of Bethesda.

Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston started the game off for the Vikes with a three-pointer but the streak unfortunately didn’t last. The Barons were making every single basket, ending the first quarter ahead 13–4. Whitman cut the lead to eight in the second quarter but B-CC continued to push and went into halftime up by 13.

Whitman struggled to connect on layups in the second half, still pining to beat the Barons. Putting their best foot forward Gardner-Johnston played her best defense, while junior Kathryn Marquardt hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Gardner-Johnston ended the game with 16 points, while juniors Kaylah Tchoufa and Marquardt ended with nine.

The Vikings will face Damascus this Friday to celebrate their seniors and hopefully add another win to their record.