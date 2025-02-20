The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys Basketball triumphs over BCC 82–66 in Battle of Bethesda

By Kavya Rajani
February 20, 2025
The boys’ basketball team (17–4) defeated the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons (8–10) 82–66 on Tuesday night. 

This was the Vikings’ second game against the Barons this season, previously beating them in a 72–71 nail-biter. In this second Battle of Bethesda, Whitman started very strong with a fast lead in the first quarter, taking over the scoreboard from the jump. Throughout the game, the Barons left the lane open, giving sophomore Max Williams leeway in scoring fast lay-ups and inside shots. Outside the paint, senior Hayden Walsh knocked down several three-pointers to grow the Vikings lead. With both a consistent offense and defense, Whitman led 52–35 at the half.

However, BCC entered with a whole new energy in the third quarter. The Barons overwhelmingly outscored and outrebounded Whitman, closing the score gap at the beginning of the second half. Whitman struggled on offense, with hasty shots and several bad passes. Despite this, the Vikings picked up speed and found their momentum again in the fourth quarter. Both junior Bobby Zedak and sophomore Jack Wills excelled off the board, racking up fast points in the last few minutes of the game. 

While their previous game ended close, Whitman has developed significantly over the season and overtook the Barons in the BCC gym on Tuesday.  The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak in their final game of the regular season against Damascus on Feb 21, away, at 6:00 pm.

Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
