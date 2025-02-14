Boys Basketball takes down Walter Johnson 75–66

The boys’ basketball team (13–3) destroyed Walter Johnson (12–4) 75–66 on Monday night.

This was Whitman’s second game against the Wildcats this season, previously beating them 78–52. The game started slow, with the Wildcats carrying the lead for the majority of the first quarter. WJ tired out the Vikings on defense, getting several open shots and fast-breaks in the first few minutes.

However, Whitman turned things around early in the second quarter. Senior Sean Curran excelled in the paint and senior Hayden Walsh hit consistent shots to extend the Viking’s lead. Multiple free-throw opportunities also contributed to Whitman’s success on the board. On defense, Whitman locked down the Wildcats offense with numerous blocks and steals. While the vikes held the lead, the score was tight in the second half. As Walter Johnson trailed behind in the 3rd and 4th quarters, they ultimately couldn’t catch up to Whitman’s strength on offense.

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against Wootton at home on Feb 14, at 5:30 pm.