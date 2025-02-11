The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons

By Cassidy Lewin
February 11, 2025
Cassidy Lewin

The Black & White held a series of presentations on conducting interviews for 9th-grade English students in the commons yesterday. Black & White editors and writers held the presentation in multiple periods yesterday to provide an overview of the interviewing process and advice on conducting interviews accurately and effectively.

 Interviewing is a relatively new part of the 9th-grade English curriculum, and teachers felt these presentations would benefit their learning process.

English teacher Elizabeth Keating said the presentations were engaging and productive.

“I think hearing about how they can use these skills beyond this assignment made it more interesting,” Keating said. “Listening to students rather than their teacher made it more relatable.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the 9th grade English team has assigned students the op-ed, speech or business letter in years past, the interviewing portion of the assignment is relatively new. The team felt their instruction needed improvement and decided to consult student groups, resulting in yesterday’s presentation.

“My hope is that students can learn from other students,” Keating said. “See how these skills apply beyond the English curriculum, and get more involved in the programs available here at Whitman.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.
Photo of the Day, 2/6: Arab Arts Celebration
Maryland’s snowpack levels are currently 173% of normal, driving an increase in average salt use around the state, according to the Maryland Snow Report.
Montgomery County announces SaltWise campaign to limit salt use during storms
The pantry’s drive is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. LASJ is seeking donations of non-perishable items such as canned fruit, breakfast cereals, pasta and hygiene products.
LASJ launches food pantry, providing essential resources
PowerSchool, a leading software provider in K-12 education, suffered a data breach in late December that affected thousands of students’ accounts nationwide.
Students nationwide suffer data breach on PowerSchool accounts
The platform informed users on Saturday night that the app was “temporarily unavailable” and they were working to restore it “as soon as possible” with the help of Trump.
TikTok banned, quickly restored
Wootton Principal placed on leave after failing to report racist incident
Wootton Principal placed on leave after failing to report racist incident
More in Photo of the Day
Students brought the Passover story to life by crafting houses of Matzah decorated with kosher candies to depict significant historical events.
Photo of the Day, 4/30: Jews4Change hosts Passover celebration
After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face.
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
The concert consisted of various musical groups including sections of Whitman’s instrumental classes, Whitman students’ bands and some students from other local schools.
Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert
During each speaker event, they each gave a short speech explaining what their jobs were, why and how they chose to take a certain path and how Whitman students should take advantage of their resources and opportunities.
Photo of the Day, 1/12: Career Day
Participants talked about their favorite Middle Eastern traditions and their personal experiences as Arab or Jewish students while enjoying baklava, a Middle Eastern pastry.
Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting
About the Contributor
Cassidy Lewin
Cassidy Lewin, Feature Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City!!