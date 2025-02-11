Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons

The Black & White held a series of presentations on conducting interviews for 9th-grade English students in the commons yesterday. Black & White editors and writers held the presentation in multiple periods yesterday to provide an overview of the interviewing process and advice on conducting interviews accurately and effectively.

Interviewing is a relatively new part of the 9th-grade English curriculum, and teachers felt these presentations would benefit their learning process.

English teacher Elizabeth Keating said the presentations were engaging and productive.

“I think hearing about how they can use these skills beyond this assignment made it more interesting,” Keating said. “Listening to students rather than their teacher made it more relatable.”

While the 9th grade English team has assigned students the op-ed, speech or business letter in years past, the interviewing portion of the assignment is relatively new. The team felt their instruction needed improvement and decided to consult student groups, resulting in yesterday’s presentation.

“My hope is that students can learn from other students,” Keating said. “See how these skills apply beyond the English curriculum, and get more involved in the programs available here at Whitman.”