Indoor Track competes at State Championships

By Olivia Pizarro
February 10, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The Whitman indoor track team competed at the West Regionals on Monday, Feb. 3rd. The Vikes placed in the top ten 19 different times, gaining 65 points total within the meet.

The boys had a strong performance across all events. The first event was the boys’ 55-meter hurdles preliminary heat where sophomore Matthew Noone placed 10th in 9.45 seconds. Following that Noone then placed seventh in the boys’ 55-meter in 8.75 seconds, adding two points for the Vikes. In the next event, Whitman held one of their best placings where senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky took first place for the boys’ 1600-meter with a time of 4:29.31 minutes. This gave Whitman another ten points. Following this event was junior Zack Pritts adding two points, by placing eighth in 4:36.39 minutes. Gros-Slovinsky proceeded to place second in the boys’ 3200-meter in 9:49.12 minutes adding eight points. To conclude the boys’ events were the boys’ 4×200-meter relay and the boys’ 4×400-meter relay. Where juniors Aras Arikan and Teddy Dupree and seniors Paris Ndakissa Okogho, and Jo-Saih Lebale, all placed eighth in 1:36.32 minutes adding a point to their team. The last event was performed by, Ndakissa Okogho, Lebale, Gros-Slovinsky and Pritts where they also placed eighth in 3:40.19 minutes.

The girls came on strong as well leaving a strong impact on the meet. The first top-ten meet was the girls’ 800-meter where senior Katherine Greenwald placed second in 2:22.25 minutes, this gave the Vikes an additional eight points. Freshman Gabriela Noya followed by placing tenth in 2:35.89 minutes. The next event was the girls’ 1600-meter where seniors Katherine Greenwald and Ella Werkman were second and fifth. Greenwald got a time of 5:07.50 minutes, adding eight points and Werkman timed a 5:15.02 minutes, adding four points. Werkman then placed third in the girls’ 3200-meter in 11:37.26 minutes, gaining the Vikes six points. The next event was the girls’ high jump, senior Onehizeme Egbiremon placed fifth with a distance of 1.47 meters this gained four points for the girls’. In the same event, senior Ava Wilson got a distance of 1.42 meters. The best event for the girls was also by Wilson placing first adding ten points in 3.20 meters. Junior Sydney Altman got seventh in the girls’ shotput at 8.93 meters. Lastly, to conclude the 2025 regionals were the relay races, the girls placed eighth, ninth, and tenth.  The 4×200 meter run by junior Avery Washington and seniors Ava Wilson, Onehizeme and Esele Egbiremon. In a time of 4:20.18 placing tenth. In eighth, the girls’ 4×400 meter junior Avery Washington and seniors Ella Werkman, Katherine Greenwald, and Ava Wilson timed 4:20.18 minutes. 

Overall, the Vikes had a strong performance at the 2025 regionals. They will continue their strong work on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. at the State championship.

