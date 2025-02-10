Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–56

The boys’ basketball team (12–3) destroyed the Churchill Bulldogs (10–5) 72–56 on Friday night.

This was Whitman’s second game against the Bulldogs this season, previously beating them two weeks ago 71–41. Friday night was more of the same, with the Vikings dominating on both the offensive and defensive ends. Whitman started the game strong, gaining a fast lead and commanding the court within early minutes. Senior Hayden Walsh went four for five at the three-point line, bringing momentum and energy to the team.

Senior Sean Curran was the leading scorer last night, with 19 total points. Whitman executed each drive with skill and communication, and the Bulldogs struggled to keep up. The second half of the game was more of the same, as the Vikes held possession for the majority of the time and continued to extend their lead with numerous free-throw opportunities and second-chance points. Whitman currently stands first in the central division and fifth in the overall county.

The Vikings will look to continue their success against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at home, on Febuary 10, at 5:30 pm.