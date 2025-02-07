Girls Basketball defeats Clarksburg 67–56

he girls’ basketball team (12–3) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes, previously named 4A state champions last season, 67–56 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings came right out of the gate with incredible defense to start off the game, limiting Clarksburg’s opportunities. The Coyotes seemed to figure out the intense defensive strategy of the Vikings and ended up one point behind the Vikings going into the second quarter. The girls kept up the zone defense and obtained good ball movement throughout the game. The Vikings were up 30–25 at the half, ready to get things started in the third quarter. The second junior Kathryn Marquardt stepped onto the court, it was over for the Coyotes. Marquardt hit four three-pointers in the half, totaling 21 points for the game. The entire team contributed to the incredible win, junior Kaylah Tchoufa led the team in rebounds with 15 for the game. Even senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston made waves when she had 13 points in the first half totalling 17 points for the game. This intense game was one for the books, every player contributing to the win.

The team will play the Churchill Bulldogs this Friday away, in hopes of beating them for the second time this season.