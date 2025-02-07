The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Basketball defeats Clarksburg 67–56

By Ainsley Hollis
February 7, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

he girls’ basketball team (12–3) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes, previously named 4A state champions last season, 67–56 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings came right out of the gate with incredible defense to start off the game, limiting Clarksburg’s opportunities. The Coyotes seemed to figure out the intense defensive strategy of the Vikings and ended up one point behind the Vikings going into the second quarter. The girls kept up the zone defense and obtained good ball movement throughout the game. The Vikings were up 30–25 at the half, ready to get things started in the third quarter. The second junior Kathryn Marquardt stepped onto the court, it was over for the Coyotes. Marquardt hit four three-pointers in the half, totaling 21 points for the game. The entire team contributed to the incredible win, junior Kaylah Tchoufa led the team in rebounds with 15 for the game. Even senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston made waves when she had 13 points in the first half totalling 17 points for the game. This intense game was one for the books, every player contributing to the win. 

The team will play the Churchill Bulldogs this Friday away, in hopes of beating them for the second time this season. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
The Vikes became Maryland's first high school girls soccer team to win four consecutive state championships
The best Whitman sports moments of 2024
Boys Basketball annihilates Clarksburg 84–45
Boys Basketball annihilates Clarksburg 84–45
Girls Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 53–46
Girls Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 53–46
Boys Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 57–55
Boys Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 57–55
Contrary to popular belief, the incentive to hire these women as coaches is far from just reaching diversity and inclusion quotas — for many head coaches, the new talent and successes that come from female perspectives are what they find necessary.
The changing face of coaching: Women taking the lead in male-dominated sports
About the Contributors
Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus