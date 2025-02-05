The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys Basketball annihilates Clarksburg 84–45

By Kavya Rajani
February 5, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (11–3) destroyed the Clarksburg Coyotes (7–6) 84–45 on Tuesday night, a huge comeback after two consecutive losses. 

The Vikings started strong, making several fast lay-ups and transitioning quickly on offense. The coyotes struggled to gain momentum but still managed to put up consistent points. Senior Evan Brown controlled the lane, making easy shots off the backboard. 

Whitman ended the half 37–26 and continued this level of play into the third quarter. The Vikings turned up their energy significantly in the second half, taking over the game completely. The Vikings thrived on defense, stopping the Coyotes from creating an offense or generating play. The Vikes maintained possession for the majority of the third and fourth quarters, extending their lead remarkably and claiming the win.

The Vikings will look to continue their success against the Churchill Bulldogs away, Feb 7, at 7:15 pm.

Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
