Girls Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 53–46

By Ainsley Hollis
February 5, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (11–3) fell to the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles 53–46 on Monday night. 

The game started off close with both teams neck-and-neck. The Vikings were up by one after the first quarter and continued to show great defensive strength in the second quarter. As the buzzer sounded for half time Seneca hit an incredible three-pointer. 

In the third quarter, the Vikes started finding junior Kaylah Tchoufa in transition to put up some points. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston hit a big three-pointer to cut the Seneca lead to only two late in the third quarter. Senior captain Meere Krishnan also contributed, hitting a three in the fourth to make the score 42–41. The Vikings were never able to gain the lead back, ultimately losing them the game.

The Vikes had a back-to-back on Tuesday night where they beat the Clarksburg Coyotes 67–56.

Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus