Girls Basketball defeats Richard Montgomery 54–53 in overtime thriller

The girls’ basketball team (9–2) barely defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 54–53 in a crazy overtime win on Friday night.

The girls started strong with the Rockets close behind, making it a tight game early on. The game was back and forth between both teams throughout the first half, and going into the third quarter it was 23–21 and still anyone’s game. Both teams were pining for the win, as Whitman was up by two going into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets started the quarter with a run, hitting some big shots to regain the lead. The entire quarter was tense between teams when the Vikings ended up down by three with 35 seconds left in the game. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston hit a game-changing three to tie up the score. Whitman then got an important defensive stop on the next possession to send the game into overtime.

RM had a good start in overtime when they claimed the early lead, but sophomore Leela Patel hit a three-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime to tie the score once again. The Rockets were then given the opportunity to win the game but the Vikings played incredible defense and Junior Kaylah Tchoufa was able to snag the rebound. The Rockets then fouled Tchoufa on the rebound which sent her to the line for two free throws. Tchoufa hit the first shot to put the Vikes up by one, ultimately giving the Vikes the win.

The Vikings will play Poolesville today at home in hopes to add another win to their record.