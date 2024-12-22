Girls Basketball falls to Georgetown Visitation 64–55

The girls’ basketball team (4–1) fell to Georgetown Visitation 64–55 away on Thursday night.

The game started off intense with both teams going back and forth with the lead, ultimately leading to Visitation holding the upper hand. The Vikes started the half with aggressive energy on the court, senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston and junior Eva Leonhardt got it started with threes and layups to start the rally. The score was within ten points throughout the entire game. At the end of the half the energy was tense with both teams starting to get physical leaving the score 39–31.

The Vikings came back onto the court with a new-found energy. Fired up more than ever ready to show Visitation they were in it to win it. Sophomore Leela Patel came onto the court ready to defend, speeding up and down the court as fast as possible. Junior Kaylah Tchoufa stepped on the court and practically changed the game. Her layups, rebounds and energy was a huge part of the game, part of what made it such a close game. Towards the end of the half, Visitation started getting pushy when both Gardner-Johnston and Leonhardt were thrown across the floor multiple times. With five minutes left and a five point difference, the Vikings had a strong finish. In the end Visitation got in some lucky shots, giving them the win. Gardner–Johnston ended the game with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the game. The girls left it all out on the court, making it their best matchup thus far.

The team will play the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday Jan. 3, in hopes to take them down once again.

Story continues below advertisement





