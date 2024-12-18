The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Girls Basketball crushes Kennedy 83–29

By Ainsley Hollis
December 18, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The undefeated girls’ basketball team (4–0) crushed the John F. Kennedy Cavaliers 83–29 on Tuesday night at Kennedy.

The Vikes started the quarter off with insane defense followed by great footwork to score them 25 points just in the first quarter. The team kept up the great work through the second quarter racking up points easily against the Cavaliers. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston led the team on the offensive end, ending the half with 17 points. The Cavaliers were able to scrape up a few more points, ending the half with the Vikes up by 28 points. 

The Cavaliers chasing the lead were barely able to even tail the Vikes when senior Emerson Fezza went on a run in the second half racking up basket after basket. The team continued to overpower Kennedy, not ever giving them a glimpse of victory. The Vikings played their best performance of the season this game, even tying the school record of 13 three-pointers in one game. They ended the game with an amazing win, 83–29.

The team will play a very important game this Thursday at 5:30 away at Georgetown Visitation where they hope to keep their undefeated streak.

