Girls Basketball demolishes Wheaton 84–14

The girls’ basketball team (3–0) demolished the Wheaton Knights 84–14 on Thursday night.

Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston contributed early to the lead where the team went on a 19–0 run with flawless defense. The Vikings were towering ahead of the Knights when they were up 23 points going into the second quarter. Sophomore Leela Patel and Freshman Raquel Cruz connected multiple times, extending the Vikes lead. The score was 51–9 going into the third quarter, the Vikings with a comfortable lead. Junior Claire Ramsden was able to score numerous times leading her team just that much closer to the win. The Vikings can sense the win when they end the third quarter up by 58 points, easily blowing out their competition. Junior captain Eva Leonhardt, senior Sophie Castleberry, Cruz, Gardner-Johnston and Ramsden were all able to collect baskets in double digits. Junior Kathryn Marquardt and Patel collected six assists each for the game.

The Vikings will play Kennedy away today in hopes of continuing their undefeated streak.