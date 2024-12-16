The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Basketball demolishes Wheaton 84–14

By Ainsley Hollis
December 16, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (3–0) demolished the Wheaton Knights 84–14 on Thursday night. 

Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston contributed early to the lead where the team went on a 19–0 run with flawless defense. The Vikings were towering ahead of the Knights when they were up 23 points going into the second quarter. Sophomore Leela Patel and Freshman Raquel Cruz connected multiple times, extending the Vikes lead. The score was 51–9 going into the third quarter, the Vikings with a comfortable lead. Junior Claire Ramsden was able to score numerous times leading her team just that much closer to the win. The Vikings can sense the win when they end the third quarter up by 58 points, easily blowing out their competition. Junior captain Eva Leonhardt, senior Sophie Castleberry, Cruz, Gardner-Johnston and Ramsden were all able to collect baskets in double digits. Junior Kathryn Marquardt and Patel collected six assists each for the game. 

The Vikings will play Kennedy away today in hopes of continuing their undefeated streak.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
The implemented policy on NIL allows student-athletes to make money from their personal brand. College athletes can now receive financial compensation through the use of promotional endeavors. Many wonder how NIL will affect college sports in the future. 
How will NIL change the landscape of college sports?
Girls Basketball celebrates Coach Kenahs 350th win at their home opener
Girls Basketball celebrates Coach Kenahs 350th win at their home opener
Esports culture has grown exponentially with this year’s current revenue reaching $4.3 billion. Despite Esports’ massive cult following, skeptics still question the sport’s legitimacy.
Weighing the case for Esports
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
Boys Swim and Dive beats Walter Johnson; Girls fall short
Boys Swim and Dive beats Walter Johnson; Girls fall short
Boys Basketball falls to Sherwood 76–69 in season opener nailbiter
Boys Basketball falls to Sherwood 76–69 in season opener nailbiter
About the Contributors
Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus