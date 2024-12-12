The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls Basketball celebrates Coach Kenahs 350th win at their home opener

By Ainsley Hollis
December 12, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (2–0) celebrated Coach Pete Kenahs’s 350th win as the head girls’ basketball coach at their home opener where they destroyed the Northwood Gladiators 74–14.

The girls started the game off strong with some easy lay-ups and flawless three-pointers from juniors Kayla Tchoufa and captain Eva Leonhardt. The Vikings were tight on defense ending the first quarter without letting the Gladiators score once. Starting the second quarter the Vikings were amped up and ready to have some fun. Sophomore Leela Patel flew past the Northwood defense and got multiple baskets. Northwood was losing track of the ball but was finally able to make a basket in the last two minutes of the half, leaving the score 40–8 going into the second half. Almost every Viking was able to contribute to the score, continuing the domination of  Northwood in the third quarter. Senior Sophie Castleberry made many plays, flawlessly stealing the ball and making lay-ups with ease to help carry the team to victory. The rest of the game followed the same pattern, with the Vikes blowing past Northwood, hardly giving them an opportunity to catch up. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston, Tchoufa and Patel ended the game in double digits. 

The Vikings will take on the Wootton Patriots away today at 7:15 in hopes of continuing their winning streak.



