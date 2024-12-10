Boys Basketball falls to Sherwood 76–69 in season opener nailbiter

The boys’ basketball team (0–1) suffered defeat 76–69 in the season’s opening game against the Sherwood Warriors (1–0) on Friday.

The game was intense from tip-off, with fast-paced transitions and many turnovers from both teams; escalating the pressure of this first game. The Vikings had a rough start, as the Warriors continuously out-rebounded Whitman on both ends of the court. Sherwood dominated on defense, stopping sophomore point guard Max Williams numerous times. On offense, the Warriors gained a fast lead with numerous put-backs and second-chance points.

As the second quarter began, the Vikings completely shifted their game. Senior point guard Titian DeRosa and junior Will Shapiro found gaps in Sherwood’s defense and were able to increase movement within Whitman’s offense. Senior Hayden Walsh had several three-pointers, sparking energy within the team and in the crowd. The Vikes had consistent communication and ball movement throughout the rest of the half and narrowed the score to being down by one point going into the third quarter.

Both teams excelled on their defensive ends at this point in the game. Sherwood had continuous steals and blocks and ran the shot clock out twice against the Vikings. However, Whitman did well on reading screens and back-door cuts. Seniors Evan Brown and Sean Curran dominated the paint with strong drives and fast breaks. With just a minute left in the game, sophomore Jack Wills sank a three-pointer bringing Whitman to a 61–59 lead. Sherwood quickly returned to tie the score 62–62, and the game went into a four-minute overtime. Sherwood’s #20 went on a six-point run playing rim runner, with no one to stop him. Throughout overtime, Whitman was out-rebounded and couldn’t get back fast enough on defense. With both a foul and technical call against the Vikings with 25 seconds left, the game was ultimately out of their hands.

The Vikes will look to turn things around against the Northwood Gladiators away on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m.