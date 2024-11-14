Girls Soccer surpasses Leonardtown 1–0 to advance to State Championships

The girls’ soccer team surpassed the Leonardtown Raiders 1–0 in the state semi-finals to advance to the state championship, where they will attempt to secure their fourth consecutive championship win. This victory will mark their sixteenth consecutive win this season, leaving the team still undefeated.

Going into the match the girls knew it would be their most competitive game yet, which was evident by Leonardtown’s performance throughout the season. The Vikings started off slow with the Raiders with majority possession of the ball. Leonardtown came out with an aggressive energy forcing the ball down the field, able to make a few shots on goal, and dominating in Whitman’s defensive half. Throughout the first half, both teams were battling back and forth, fighting for an early lead. The Vikings had to put on their best defense as the Raiders racked up multiple corners, yet no one could find the back of the net.

Going into the second half tensions were high as both teams seemed to have a hard time surpassing the other. The Vikings knew they needed to step up their offense in order to gain the lead. A fire was lit under the team as they started to work harder to outplay the Raiders. They took more opportunities to push the ball forward and play the more aggressive game they knew they could accomplish. Senior Ava Anderson found a gap in the Raiders’ defense and took the chance, able to find the back of the net giving the Vikes the much-needed lead. The goal only inspired the girls as they played their strongest defense yet to make sure to secure the win. Senior goalkeeper Skye Pratt saved numerous goals and ultimately helped secure the incredible win.

The girls will move on to the state semifinals where they will face the Crofton Cardinals on Friday at 5:00 p.m. in hopes of finishing out the season with their fourth consecutive state championship win and an undefeated 2024 season.