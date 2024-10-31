Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1 in regional finals

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (14–0) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 2–1 in the regional final. For the fourth consecutive year, the girls have claimed the regional championship on their way to state playoffs.

This is the second year in a row the Vikes and Cougars have faced off in the regional finals. This rivalry has been known to be a thrilling game and it did not disappoint, this time, as it was an entertaining fight.

The QO Cougars were single-handedly the most aggressive opponent the Vikings had played thus far. The tense energy between the two teams made for a fiery matchup as both teams were playing at their top game. QO did not hold back when they started the game with violent energy. The Cougars had two shots on goal within 10 minutes of the first half, but senior goalkeeper Skye Pratt was holding up a strong defense. The Vikings started to match the Cougar’s hostile energy when junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner got pushy with a QO player, leading to a handball giving senior Evelyn Javers a free kick. Javers scored flawlessly giving the Vikings the early lead. The energy was tense when sophomore Ruby Coune was shoved by QO, giving her the opportunity to push back leading to a QO penalty kick. The Cougars took the kick and nailed the crossbar, bouncing the ball back into play, where it was headed toward the goal, but saved by Pratt. The Cougars then chipped it in off the rebound which tied the game 1–1. With four minutes left in the half, the Cougars brought the ball down the field in an attempt to score. QO took an excellent shot, but Skye Pratt had an even better save. The Vikings were determined not to enter halftime with a tied score. 50 feet outside of the box Eva-Buckner saw an opportunity and took it, gliding the ball past the goalie and into the back of the net. Spirits were high during halftime when the student sections roared in excitement and the players could sense victory.

The Cougars started the second half with rage, as they were more aggressive than ever. QO takes Whitman’s lead to heart when they start going for Whitman players. Junior Aliya Wales was out first due to injury, then senior Ava Anderson went down a few minutes later. The Cougars tried to push the defense to see if they still had hope to win the game. Whitman’s defense stayed strong and the Cougars were not able to find the back of the net. But that didn’t turn them away, as they started to show an even more combative energy, slide-tackling freshman Sofia Tomita causing her to leave the game. Soon after, Eva-Buckner found a window to take the ball all of the way down the field before she was fouled, unable to finish the shot. Both teams start to get physical, but once again QO takes it too far when a Cougar collides with senior Sascha Beasley forcing Beasley to be subbed out of the game. With eight minutes left, QO had three yellow cards and over six penalties yet there is still no hope for them to win the game. The energy was high when Wales and Beasley re-entered the game and Beasley was able to drag out a goal kick securing the regional championship for the Vikings once again.

The Vikings will now play in the State quarter-finals against the Montgomery Blair Blazers on Saturday night.