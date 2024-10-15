Girls Flag Football defeats Wooton 14–8

On Wednesday night, the girls’ flag football team (4–2) defeated the Wooton Patriots (4–2) 14–8.

After Whitman suffered a tough loss against the Patriots during pre-season, the team recovered with dominance on Wednesday night, overtaking the game offensively and defensively. The Vikings controlled the field with countless flag pulls and astounding blocks. Senior Ava Wilson was a key component on defense, intercepting throws and stopping Wooton from getting a flow on offense.

On the offensive side, junior Mason Miller made an incredible run downfield within the first few minutes of the game, giving Whitman a starting lead. The Vikings had consistent communication throughout the game, and this was effective in advancing the ball down the field. In the second half, senior quarterback Rory McAfee threw a deep ball 40 yards down to freshman Rocky Cruz who scored, sealing the game for the Vikes.

The Vikes will look to continue their success against rivals BCC Barons next Wednesday, Oct 16 at 6:00 p.m.