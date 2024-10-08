Boys Soccer stuns Bethesda-Chevy Chase 2–1

The boys’ soccer team (10–0) stunned the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (3–4) 9–1 on Tuesday night.

The boys’ soccer team entered a rainy, hostile environment to face off against Whitman’s biggest rival. While the Barons’ record wasn’t scary, the Vikes knew this game was going to be a tough one.

The Vikes start off the game in dominant fashion for the first twenty minutes. The Barons didn’t want to pressure the Vikes, which allowed them to take advantage of the open field and move the ball around effectively. It didn’t take long for the Vikes to capitalize on the Barons’ defense when senior Sergio Gomez cut in from the outside and shot from outside of the box which curled into the top left corner.

The Vikes continued the game, winning offensively, even with adjustments from the Barons’ defense to try to counter the Vikes’ strong attack. The Barons’ adjustments didn’t help them enough as senior Alex Sincevich easily headed the ball into the net to make the score 2–0 going into halftime.

The second half of the game started with the Barons making a much needed adjustment on defense by switching to two strikers, putting needed pressure on the Vikes center backs. This defensive transformation helped stop the Vikes from having the same dominance they had in the first half but resulted in little offense for the Barons.

Towards the end of the game, the Barons took a corner kick which bounced around the box before the Barons smashed it into the back of the net. The Vikings started to slow down all around, but their defense helped prevent any more scores from the Barons, ending the game.

The Vikes' win streak is now an outstanding ten games, they will face off against the Walter Johnson Wildcats next Tuesday away.






