Field Hockey outlasts Walter Johnson

By Olivia Pizarro
October 2, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team came back better than ever with a 1–0 win against the Walter Johnson Wildcats on Monday. 

The team came onto the field with a strong dominant mindset, leading to a successful first half. In the second quarter, senior Sadie Bastianelli scored off an assist by junior Emma Foscarini from a corner. 

Whitman had majority possession of the ball up until the fourth quarter when WJ began dominating the ball to try and tie the game. However, they were unable to reach a goal, and the Vikes gained the ball back.

The game ended on a high note with the girls now having a 5–1 record. The team will travel to Richard Montgomery on October 5th at 9 a.m. where they will continue their strong season.

Emma Foscarini is a multimedia reporter for The Black & White

