Flag Football demolishes Churchill 20–6

By Kavya Rajani
September 27, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ flag football team (3–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (1–3) 20–6 on Wednesday night. 

The Vikes started the game quickly and aggressively, gaining yards at almost every down. The offensive lineup changed throughout the game, giving opportunities to different players and exercising new plays. Junior Mason Miller, who plays both defense and offense, scored the game’s first touchdown and was overall the most dominant player for Whitman on Wednesday. 

On defense, Whitman capitalized on their speed to get numerous flag pulls and stop the Bulldogs from advancing. Towards the end of the first half, Churchill was able to combat the Viking’s defense, scoring their first touchdown and bringing the score 7–6. 

As the second half progressed, freshman Rocky Cruz and senior Emerson Fezza both scored for Whitman by breaking through defense and dodging flag-pull attempts. Whitman continued to stop Churchill and broke down their offense as the game came to a close. 

The Vikes will look to continue their success against rivals the Walter Johnson Wildcats next Tuesday, Oct 1 at 6:00 p.m. 

