Boys Soccer shuts out Seneca Valley 6–0

By Stefano Ninassi
September 11, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boy’s soccer team (3–0) beat the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (0–1) on Monday night in a blowout win. 

The Vikes started off this game very strong with an early goal from senior Sean Curran in the moments of the game. Minutes later, the Eagles got called for a foul, giving the Vikes a penalty kick. Senior Juan Cruz Markarian took the penalty and scored for the Vikes. 

This trend of goals continues later on in the game with another goal from both Markarian and Curran. Following these two goals, the Vikes would get the chance at a corner kick which freshman Miggy Carneiro scored from with a goal on the front post. 

The last goal from the Vikes was from senior Junnosuke Cavallo who scored a half-volley from outside of the box with his left foot to close off the game for the Vikes and stretch their early season win streak to three. 

The Vikes play again at home next Tuesday against the Northwest Jaguars (1–0).

