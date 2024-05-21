The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS
LIVE: Baseball takes on Crofton in state semifinals
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals

Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals

May 18, 2024

Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS

By Addison Rosenberg
May 21, 2024
FARMS+takes+a+broader+approach%2C+looking+at+household+size+and+income+and+considering+the+amount+of+aid+students+receive+from+federal+and+state+assistance+programs%2C+which+would+also+show+a+need+for+financial+relief.
Nikhita Dass
FARMS takes a broader approach, looking at household size and income and considering the amount of aid students receive from federal and state assistance programs, which would also show a need for financial relief.

In March 2024, MCPS joined the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the district stripped four MCPS elementary schools of their Title I status after it changed how school poverty rates were calculated. Qualification for funding now depends on the number of students receiving direct aid from the federal government, rather than FARMS data. 

Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides all children with the opportunity to receive fair, equitable and high-quality education, working to close educational achievement gaps. It supports all aspects within a school, from social-emotional learning to additional teachers and instructional materials. Additionally, the funds support after-school and summer programs to extend the regular school curriculum and provide extended periods of childcare.

Historically, the number of students receiving Free and Reduced-Price Meals (FARMS) has determined Title I funding. The main difference between NSLP and FARMS is that they calculate eligibility differently. NSLP uses data from the Federal Poverty Level issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. Consequently, new MCPS poverty level calculations align with federal classifications, which often ignore important variables.

FARMS takes a broader approach, looking at household size and income and considering the amount of aid students receive from federal and state assistance programs, which would also show a need for financial relief. Those programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Cash Assistance and Medicaid benefits. Additionally, FARMS data includes more undocumented immigrants as they are less likely to submit federal forms such as those used for NSLP. However, many schools don’t accept FARMS applications if they feel overwhelmed by the number of applications, causing a lack of accurate data on the poverty levels of schools that would be used to determine Title I funding. Although the FARMS system isn’t perfect, it uses a wider breadth of data which is more beneficial when representing the total population.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government reserves a portion of the federal education budget for Title I, specifically, $20.5 billion for the 2024-2025 school year. The district then allocates that funding based on individual schools’ poverty rates, as determined by the NSLP.

According to the United States Department of Education, the federal government distributes Title I aid based on mathematical formulas that consider the number of children eligible for support and the state cost of education per student. The federal government also determines the amount of money counties receive in Title I aid. Based on certain criteria, states can also reject district designations made by the federal recommendation. This means the county almost entirely controls the decision to change the allocation criteria.

According to WASU9, for the 2024-2025 school year, MCPS cut funding to four elementary schools — Viers Mill, Oak View, Brookhaven and Strathmore — and reallocated it to other schools deemed to be in greater need of the funds. These cuts do not indicate a drop in the MCPS Title I budget but a change in the poverty levels of individual schools.

While the decision may seem warranted, it is more harmful to the schools that lost the funding than beneficial to those that gained it. As a result of changes, those four schools’ funding plummeted, forcing them to fire several teachers at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. Six elementary schools gained Title I status with the change – East Silver Spring, S. Christa McAuliffe, Waters Landing, Benjamin Banneker, Meadow Hall and Strawberry Knoll. Astonishingly, East Silver Spring Elementary School’s poverty level jumped 61.79% to 80.15% — an 18.36% increase in one year.

The ability of one school’s poverty level to jump over 15% in one year after the county changed its criteria for analyzing poverty levels raises many questions about the calculations, before the FARMS system can be considered superior to the NSLP those questions must be addressed. However, given that FARMS accounts for a larger number of individuals and prevents the exclusion of undocumented immigrants, it remains the better option despite its issues.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Virality, and the fame and wealth associated with it, also has adverse effects though — the chance artists may become famous on such a massive platform at any given moment constantly looms over their heads and directly affects the music they’re making for the worse.
The TikTokification of music — a destructive trend
Stop indulging in fast fashion and start promoting sustainability
Stop indulging in fast fashion and start promoting sustainability
The Black & White’s top 2024 Met Gala outfits
The Black & White’s top 2024 Met Gala outfits
Movies are an entertaining way to reinforce history knowledge, and for many, an easier way to absorb information.
The best movies to watch to study for your AP history exam
While I understand that not having a day off listed on the MCPS calendar can contribute to the lack of knowledge about Eid and Ramadan, being surrounded by people who don’t understand such an important celebration in my life is alienating.
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday
While “Civil War” leans more toward populist cinematic conventions and makes its themes very easily digestible, that isn’t entirely bad. In the end, the movie remains a wild ride.
“Civil War”: “An American nightmare”
More in Spotlight
According to the policy, all athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports. However, only athletes whose biological sex is female and who have not begun hormone therapy will be allowed to participate in women’s sports.
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
Whitman Principal Robert Dodd announced Whitman’s immediate evacuation on the loudspeaker during lunch. Students and staff promptly exited the building, walking outside into the parking lot towards Whittier Boulevard.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Walt Whitman High School
The UFC is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion that hosts multiple fighting events year-round, such as their UFC Fight Night cards and their UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, garnering millions of views and thousands of PPV buys.
The rising popularity of UFC with Gen Z
Landon School hosts 70th annual Azalea Festival
Landon School hosts 70th annual Azalea Festival
The team had the second overall pick in the draft and needed to address their glaring need for a quarterback, along with the offensive line, cornerback and tight end.
The Black & White’s analysis of the Washington Commanders 2024 NFL draft
Tipping has evolved into a societal norm rather than a way of showing appreciation for a person’s uniquely exceptional work.
The evolution of tipping culture
About the Contributor
Nikhita Dass
Nikhita Dass, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I wanted to be able to share news on current events and issues with my community. What is your favorite board game? Monopoly

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *