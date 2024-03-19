The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

March 16, 2024

Photo of Yesterday, 3/17: Icebreaker 5K Run & Walk

By Dea Rucaj
March 18, 2024
Dea Rucaj

On March 17, Whitman’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a St. Patrick’s Day 5K run to raise money for the Children’s National Housing Program. 

For families unable to afford extended accommodation costs, the Children’s National Housing Program covers living expenses while their child is being treated at the hospital. 

Sophomore Arti Qerimi was excited to run the marathon and contribute to a good cause.

“I decided to run because I’ve always wanted to participate in a 5K,” Qerimi said. “It’s a fun way to generate money for children and just have fun with friends.” 

The SGA set up multiple tables for registration, breakfast — which included bagels and cream cheese — St. Patrick’s Day-themed tattoos and necklaces and a DJ booth. 

SGA member Lachlan Overdahl explained the work that went into organizing the event. 

“My job in preparation was contacting various restaurants for food donations and setting up the mile signs and the tables,” Overdahl said. “I’m a course marshall today so I’ll be directing people throughout the course and I’ll be able to see everybody enjoying the event.”

Academic Intervention Coordinator Joan Cline was impressed with the organization of the 5K. 

“It is a lot of work behind the scenes, so I’m impressed that they do it,” Cline said. “I think it is a great way to get the community out to support Whitman’s efforts.”

The Icebreaker 5K is one of many SGA-sponsored events to take place throughout March, along with Whitman Idol on Mar. 19 and the Ledo’s dine-out on Mar. 20.
About the Contributor
Dea Rucaj, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined The Black and White because I wanted to be a part of a team that informed the community on important issues. What is your favorite board game? Jenga

