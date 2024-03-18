The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
“Kung Fu Panda 4”: An interruption of inner peace
Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Frederick in state championship
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
Boys basketball stuns Richard Montgomery with miracle buzzer-beater to secure a 67–66 victory; advances to state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Richard Montgomery in state semi-finals

LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Richard Montgomery in state semi-finals

March 13, 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4”: An interruption of inner peace

By Rylan Ammerman
March 18, 2024
While+there%E2%80%99s+a+palpable+sense+of+nostalgia+and+adventure+returning+to+this+world%2C+%E2%80%9CKung+Fu+Panda+4%E2%80%9D+breaks+the+number+one+rule+of+legacy+sequels%3B+if+the+franchise+is+as+perfect+as+it+was+before%2C+there+is+no+reason+to+tack+another+film+onto+the+series.
@kungfupanda
While there’s a palpable sense of nostalgia and adventure returning to this world, “Kung Fu Panda 4” breaks the number one rule of legacy sequels; if the franchise is as perfect as it was before, there is no reason to tack another film onto the series.

 

Endless marble steps sweep up a mountain. An ornate temple overlooks villages in the valley below. Emerald trees and majestic cliffs cut through the misty clouds in an endless blue sky. Hot-pink petals blow away from cherry blossom trees, flying into the mouth of a panda, choking him where he stands. If anything captures the feeling of “Kung Fu Panda 4,” it’s this interruption of beauty.

After eight years, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise returns in perhaps the safest and most unfulfilling manner imaginable. As Po (Jack Black) faces a promotion to the spiritual leader of the Valley of the Peace, he is forced to find an apprentice to take up his previous mantle of Dragon Warrior. However, before the training can begin, he is called into a battle with the evil Chameleon (Viola Davis), a shape-shifter scheming to summon villains from Po’s past. While there’s a palpable sense of nostalgia and adventure returning to this world, “Kung Fu Panda 4” breaks the number one rule of legacy sequels; if the franchise is as perfect as it was before, there is no reason to tack another film onto the series.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the drop in quality, the film retains the sharp sense of humor customary to the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise. Black is a comedic genius — even in a voice-acting capacity — picking up right where he left off as Po. His work behind the microphone is infectiously peppy and charismatic, making for an upbeat return to his classic character. Moreover, a sub-plot between Po’s adoptive goose father (James Hong) and his biological panda father (Bryan Cranston) further energizes the film. They don’t have any major character arcs, but their hysterical shenanigans add some spice to the story. 

Another strong aspect of the film is its thrilling action sequences. While director Mike Mitchell faced a slightly limited budget of $85 million — the original trilogy had budgets around $130+ million — he still displays wondrous creativity with how Po defeats his numerous foes. The animation is inevitably flatter, but Mitchell does great work crafting a fast-paced and visually interesting experience. It also helps that his entire film is backed by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro’s serene score. The majestic music is a franchise staple and elevates countless scenes.

Unfortunately, the lower budget hurt the casting, specifically the number of names that could return for this project. The absence of the Furious Five and their A-list voice actors is an irreplaceable gap that instantly removes many of the dynamics foundational to the franchise. Also, when Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) returns, his scenes are relegated to exposition for Po. Long-time fans coming for the classic characters and notable voices will certainly leave disappointed. 

A core piece of what makes “Kung Fu Panda” special is its emotional through-line and moral lesson for the heroes, but in its fourth iteration, this journey is underwritten and surface-level. Upon the introduction of the new mischievous wolf Zhen (Awkwafina), it’s clear her character is nothing more than a criminal with a heart of gold. Her character beats are telegraphed from miles away, and worse, Po’s trust in her makes him look stupid, reversing much of his experience and growth from the previous films. Instead of providing him with a story in which he finally matures, taking on the role of a mentor, the film needlessly dumbs Po down to fulfill a tired redemption arc.

It also doesn’t help that Chameleon is a generally underwhelming villain. Though Davis’ voice is as projective and powerful as ever, there’s little menace in the character’s screen presence. Chameleon is far less imposing than the more iconic enemies from the franchises’ past. When she brings Tai-Lung (Ian McShane) back from the spirit realm, he only highlights how much more compelling he is in the first film than Chameleon is in the fourth. It’s difficult to watch Chameleon’s generic power-hungry plotline when more screen time could have gone to a more complex villain of the past. Tai-Lung’s return is a disappointing missed opportunity and a slap in the face to long-time fans.

While there’s some novelty in watching another “Kung Fu Panda” film after all these years, most of the enjoyment is tied to its superficial components: seeing characters again, the jokes and the action set-pieces. “Kung Fu Panda 4” is beneath the quality of the first three films, confirming it to be an unnecessary and uninspired adventure for Po.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Quantifiable craft collides with untold scores of human emotions, and audiences see how the power of love acts as a conduit for exceptional cooking.
“The Taste of Things”: A deliciously dramatic full-course meal
For a ridiculous runtime of two hours and 19 minutes, “Argylle” humiliates those involved while falling into all the blockbuster trappings that continue to jade audiences.
“Argylle”: $200 million down the drain
The plot lacks substance and genuine effort, and it seems as if the first draft of the script wasn’t revised at all. 
“Madame Web”: Is this the worst movie ever made?
“Dune: Part Two” astounds with a product that is already one of the most well-rounded and excellent films of the decade. 
"Dune: Part Two": an instant sci-fi classic
Mundane and uninspiring teaching methods like simple PowerPoints and videos are the bane of effective consent and sex education, leading to a disheartening lack of attention from students.
Redefining consent: A call for comprehensive education in high schools
Where most films would solely focus on the race itself, “Ferrari” uses the race as a vehicle to explore and heighten elements that are usually left underdeveloped in more standard sports biopics.
Ferrari: A fast and assured win, though not a ferocious one
More in Spotlight
Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship
Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship
After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face.
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
Foringer led the team through multiple successful seasons during his 6-year tenure with the Vikings, including scoring the most goals per game in the county last year and sending multiple players to play at the Division 1 and Division 3 collegiate levels.
Former boys lacrosse assistant coach Andrew Roswell takes over as new head coach
Here’s The B&W’s predictions for the Commanders’ offseason moves.
Commanders revamp in the off-season: Prime draft position, coaching changes and free agency moves
State-funded libraries — including public school libraries — must follow a written policy consistent with new standards created, according to the Freedom to Read Act.
What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries
Whitman will continue to advocate for transportation until the county finalizes the budget, Assistant Principal Gregory Miller said.
MCPS will not provide transportation to Whitman for accepted LASJ students
About the Contributor
Rylan Ammerman, Opinion Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To share my opinions and passions with the community. What is your favorite song? You Make My Dreams (Daryl Hall and John Oates)

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *