The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder
Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
“Dune: Part Two”: an instant sci-fi classic
Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies

Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies

February 28, 2024

What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder

By Griffin Haber
March 4, 2024
Felder+began+her+education+career+as+a+classroom+teacher%2C+assistant+principal+and+principal+in+MCPS.+She+left+the+district+in+2014+to+serve+as+the+superintendent+of+Orange+County+Public+Schools+in+North+Carolina.
Griffin Haber
Felder began her education career as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal in MCPS. She left the district in 2014 to serve as the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina.

On Feb. 6, the Montgomery County Board of Education unanimously voted to elevate Dr. Monique Felder to MCPS interim Superintendent following Dr. Monifa McKnight’s resignation on February 2nd. On Jan. 22, McKnight released a statement explaining a request for her to step down. Shortly after McKnight’s original statement, she made another statement detailing her decision to leave the Superintendent position.

Felder began her education career as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal in MCPS. She left the district in 2014 to serve as the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina.

“After nearly a decade away from MCPS, I am honored, humbled and thrilled to be back in the district that shaped me as an educator and leader,” Felder wrote in a Feb. 6 statement to the community. “My commitment to the students and families of this district is unwavering.” 

Public criticism of both the Board and McKnight had been mounting after the Washington Post published a series of articles, detailing alleged abuses by former Farquhar Middle School principal Joel Beidelman. The Post’s reports led to a subsequent investigation by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General, which faulted MCPS officials in its Jan. 24 report for disciplinary lapses.

Story continues below advertisement

While Felder has been named Interim Superintendent, the Board separately announced plans to stage a national search for a permanent replacement. Under the terms of her current contract, Felder is scheduled to serve until June 30, the end of the 2023-24 academic school year. 

 On Feb. 8, the Montgomery County Council held hearings to interview members of the Board Education and discuss the findings of two reports on the Beidelman allegations: the Jackson-Lewis report — a third party review — and the Office of the Inspector General’s report. 

In its review, Jackson-Lewis found that five MCPS administrators had been aware of the allegations against Beidelman prior to his promotion as principal of Paint Branch High School, though the administrators didn’t take “any immediate action to remove [Beidleman] from [his] new position.”

County Council Vice President Kate Stewart was upset by the reports’ findings.

“As many of us have said, it is very troubling to us that the issues and deficiencies in the complaint process that pointed out have been pointed out before to the school system over the years and no actions have been taken,” Stewart said.  

The Board also discussed the report and reviewed the Inspector General’s recommendations during the meeting on Feb. 6. Board members interviewed MCPS Chief Human Resources Officer April Key and MCPS Department of Compliance and Investigations Director Stacey Ornsby about steps that their respective offices had taken to comply with the Inspector General’s proposals for reform. 

In her opening remarks, Board President Karla Silvestre said that the previous DCI reporting process caused “harm to this district.” 

“We understand that something has been broken in MCPS and the Board will work with MCPS leadership to ensure that what is broken will be fixed,” Silvestre said. “It is time to move toward correcting these actions so that we can move past them.”

This mistrust in leadership followed through to Felder’s appointment. ABC 7 reporter Kellye Lynn was concerned about Felder’s financial transparency. Specifically, Felder received payment from a consulting firm, but failed to report the additional income. These questions were brought up at the press conference following the Board’s vote to confirm her position.

However, the Board stands behind her as she moves forward. President Silvestre commented on Felder’s abilities in a community statement.

“We are confident that her background in district leadership, instruction and administration makes her the right person to carry us through this transition and begin the work to rebuild trust among staff and the community,” Silvestre said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The budget will continue to fund the Montgomery Virtual Academy and Innovative Schools Calendar at Arcola Elementary School, but will eliminate the ISC at Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School.
Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies
For the 2024-25 season, the team will have to transfer to the Germantown Indoor Swim Center, located in Boyds, MD. The new facility is a 30-minute drive from Whitman, twice the commute of KSAC.
Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28
The event, which was co-sponsored by MCPS and the Montgomery County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, allowed students in grades 8–12 to meet representatives from more than 50 HBCUs.
MCPS 8th-12th graders attend 16th annual HBCU College Fair
The report, which MCPS officials released to the public nine months after its completion, concluded that virtual instruction in the Academy may result in worse academic outcomes than in-person learning, particularly for younger students.
Recently released report raises questions about effectiveness of MCPS virtual academy
The event introduced prospective students and their families to the program’s core principles, classes and community.
Accepted LASJ students attend Welcome Night to explore Whitman programs
Over the course of the analysis, Board members hosted student, organization and parent testimonies at two open community forums.
MCPS reviews proposed operating budget, community members push for full funding
More in Spotlight
“Dune: Part Two” astounds with a product that is already one of the most well-rounded and excellent films of the decade. 
"Dune: Part Two": an instant sci-fi classic
Keller’s improvement moved him from a projected 15th-round pick to a 2nd-round pick in under a year. He decided instead of continuing his athletic and academic career at UNC, he would go straight into the MLB draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
The tournament is just one of the various tactics the NBA has employed in hopes of increasing viewership and fan interest, and it’s an innovative strategy that sports leagues around the nation should potentially adopt.
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
As part of the larger volunteer program at the Children’s Inn, the Teen Ambassador Program strives to support the Inn through volunteering, fundraising and hosting special activities.
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
Mundane and uninspiring teaching methods like simple PowerPoints and videos are the bane of effective consent and sex education, leading to a disheartening lack of attention from students.
Redefining consent: A call for comprehensive education in high schools
About the Contributor
Griffin Haber, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I joined the Black and White to give people the information they need to make their own opinions. What is your favorite board game? Risk

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *