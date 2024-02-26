The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

February 20, 2024

Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28

By Aya Chami
February 26, 2024
For+the+2024-25+season%2C+the+team+will+have+to+transfer+to+the+Germantown+Indoor+Swim+Center%2C+located+in+Boyds%2C+MD.+The+new+facility+is+a+30-minute+drive+from+Whitman%2C+twice+the+commute+of+KSAC.%0A
@kennedyshriveraquaticcenter
For the 2024-25 season, the team will have to transfer to the Germantown Indoor Swim Center, located in Boyds, MD. The new facility is a 30-minute drive from Whitman, twice the commute of KSAC.

On June 28, the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center (KSAC) will close for internal and external renovations for both the indoor and outdoor pools. The Montgomery County Department of General Services will lead the project, which will close the pool for at least two years.

Whitman’s swim and dive team (WWSD) uses the facility for practices and meets. For the 2024-25 season, the team will have to transfer to the Germantown Indoor Swim Center, located in Boyds, MD. The new facility is a 30-minute drive from Whitman, twice the commute of KSAC.

Freshman Penelope Belknap is concerned about moving to a new pool due to the longer commute.  

“Going straight from school to Germantown, I expect there to be a lot of traffic due to rush hour, which could affect the time we have to practice,” Belknap said. “While Germantown is a nicer pool than KSAC, it’s just really far away which will definitely be annoying.”

On Feb. 19 and Feb. 24, the team closed out their season by competing at The University of Maryland College Park pool for the regional and state championships. At regionals, the boys and girls teams placed ninth and 10th overall, respectively, and at states, the boys placed sixth and the girls placed seventh.

WWSD captain William Mayo, a senior, believes it will be tough to change the practice schedule to fit with the longer distance, he said.

“Hopefully since the times we can practice depend on the pool, we’ll be able to change our practice times to be more reasonable with a longer drive,” Mayo said. “I think regardless of the pool, the team will still show out like we always do, and the energy at practice won’t change.”
About the Contributor
Aya Chami, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? To give myself a creative outlet and to inform my school community about current issues What is your favorite song of all time? Cameras / Good Ones Go - Drake

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
