The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
MCPS reviews proposed operating budget, community members push for full funding
Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals
Westbard’s new Giant opens after three years of construction
Indoor track excels at Regional Championships
Unmasking the allure: The instant gratification trap of social media
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

February 6, 2024

Unmasking the allure: The instant gratification trap of social media

By Aya Chami
February 6, 2024
The+challenge+lies+in+finding+a+balance+between+reaping+the+benefits+of+these+platforms+and+avoiding+excessive+use+that+may+lead+to+addictive+behaviors.
Duy Bui
The challenge lies in finding a balance between reaping the benefits of these platforms and avoiding excessive use that may lead to addictive behaviors.

For many teenagers, scrolling aimlessly through social media is a common pastime. With endless videos popping up one after the other and a perfectly tailored algorithm, it’s easier than ever to get bored by videos longer than 15 seconds. 

On TikTok, users watch videos for an average of 3.33 seconds, meaning that these videos are only 22.2% completed when the viewer decides to scroll. The fast-paced scrolling is evidence of the rapidly deteriorating attention spans of youth. 

Social media usage can alter brain pathways through the rewarding nature of likes and comments, potentially establishing addictive behaviors. Instant gratification is the temptation, and resulting tendency, to discount a future benefit to obtain a less rewarding but more immediate benefit. Dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure, plays a pivotal role in social media engagement. Users typically experience a dopamine boost when interacting with posts, leading to a continuous cycle of scrolling for more. Additionally, the act of posting triggers dopamine release, reinforcing a cycle of addiction as users eagerly await notifications signaling positive responses from their peers.

Social media creators often use misleading or exaggerated titles to attract viewers, known as clickbait. The curiosity created by provocative headlines exploits a basic human desire to understand the unknown, creating a sense of immediate gratification when users click on the video. As individuals anticipate satisfying their curiosity or finding something of value, the brain responds with a surge of dopamine. This inclination to seek instant gratification highlights a concerning trend in contemporary behavior. High levels of phone usage have been linked to elevated levels of stress, which in turn puts users at a greater risk of depression and anxiety.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 16% of teenagers said they used TikTok almost continuously. Growing TikTok usage among teens reflects a growing trend in which users have become accustomed to digesting media in short, 15-second increments. The shift in consumption patterns is further intensified by social media platforms’ common feature that allows users to promptly skip a post if it fails to capture their interest. 

The fast-paced nature and the ease of swiftly moving on to the next piece have contributed to a culture of rapid, bite-sized media consumption among teenagers. The culture starts to hamper critical thinking, deep reflection and a comprehensive understanding of complex issues, posing a risk to teenagers’ development and growth.

A desire for instant gratification may cause social media users to scroll endlessly through their feeds, viewing hundreds of posts and videos. On their screens, youth often see edited posts that show other people’s seemingly perfect lives, often overlooking the actual lifestyle and emotions that the social media creator, or “influencer,” experiences. These posts can be extremely harmful, especially for users who navigate social media without questioning the reality behind each post and instinctively believe the person is posting authentic content.

The portrayal of an idealized lifestyle on social media fosters a desire to attain status. The lifestyles portrayed on social media can negatively impact mental health by fostering unrealistic comparisons, creating feelings of inadequacy and fueling a constant pursuit of unattainable perfection. Compared to those who used two or fewer social media platforms, young people who used more than seven social media platforms were more likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In today’s age, social media facilitates connection, enables information-sharing and serves as a valuable tool for self-expression. The challenge lies in finding a balance between reaping the benefits of these platforms and avoiding excessive use that may lead to addictive behaviors. When users recognize that not all social media interactions are positive, they can explore ways to mitigate the consequences, such as implementing healthier usage habits, promoting digital well-being and understanding the potential risks associated with excessive engagement in instant gratification activities. Striking a balance between enjoying the advantages of social media and preventing the pitfalls of addiction is essential for cultivating a more mindful and fulfilling online experience.

When achieving balance with social media, it becomes imperative for teenagers to shift their focus beyond the immediate pleasure gained from it and contemplate the potential long-term implications on their mental well-being, self-esteem and overall sense of fulfillment. 

Teens should cultivate a mindful approach to social media by prioritizing real-life interactions over virtual ones and focusing on hobbies and activities that don’t involve screens. This instruction can empower teenagers to navigate these platforms more conscientiously and cultivate a healthier relationship with online and real-world experiences.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
Here are The Black & White’s picks for the top 10 movies of 2023
The Black & White’s 10 best movies of 2023
My doctor tried to explain to me what the diagnosis meant, but all my 10-year-old self could focus on was the word disorder. “Disorder” meant something was wrong with me.
How taking the label out of ADHD helped me find myself
The headset, which Cook described as a “new kind of computer,” is a spatial computer that takes an entirely different approach to the virtual reality (VR) technology race.
Pro/Con: Apple’s Vision Pro and upcoming AR technology
While fitness culture promotes discipline, motivation and muscular development, the extreme physical and mental damage of such a culture overshadows the positive aspects.
The hidden toxicity in “gym bro” culture
What starts as a typical drama becomes a comedy and erotic thriller — numerous twists continuously reframe and throw this character-centered narrative off its axis. “Saltburn” is an absolute riot.
“Saltburn”: A three-ring circus of glorious chaos
More in Spotlight
Following controversy surrounding the promotion of former Paint Branch High School Principal Joel Beidleman, the MCPS Board of Education (BOE) suggested that McKnight resign on Jan. 22.
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion
Teens wear makeup for many reasons, whether to boost self-confidence or to conform to the expectations of peers and social media. For those who wear it regularly, makeup can become an integral part of their life, both for better and for worse.
Concealing or healing: Makeup and the mind
This year’s production will feature 51 members in Pit and various instrumental groups, including strings, woodwinds and the rhythm section.
Under the stage: The secret life of Pit Orchestra
Longstanding privacy concerns are a reason some students believe the cut is a positive change.
MCPS cuts budget support for GoGuardian for 2024-2025 school year
The lawsuit concerns a dispute between the BACC and HOC, as land the HOC wants to sell to developers is physically above the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery.
Lawsuit against Montgomery County HOC continues over development on historic land
The new rule, to go into effect in the second semester in MCPS, allows teachers to give students zeros for missing work provided that they contact the student’s guardians.
Change to guidelines of 50 percent rule marks shift in MCPS grading trends
About the Contributors
Aya Chami, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? To give myself a creative outlet and to inform my school community about current issues What is your favorite song of all time? Cameras / Good Ones Go - Drake
Duy Bui, Online Production Assistant
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined The B&W in hopes of expanding my skill sets. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? A scent that no one likes so that I’d never be lit.

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *