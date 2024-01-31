The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Indoor track impresses in third meet
Girls basketball surpass Richard Montgomery 43–41
Under the stage: The secret life of Pit Orchestra
MCPS cuts budget support for GoGuardian for 2024-2025 school year
Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33
Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67

Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67

January 30, 2024

Under the stage: The secret life of Pit Orchestra

By Celia Noya
January 30, 2024
This+year%E2%80%99s+production+will+feature+51+members+in+Pit+and+various+instrumental+groups%2C+including+strings%2C+woodwinds+and+the+rhythm+section.+
@whitmandrama_
This year’s production will feature 51 members in Pit and various instrumental groups, including strings, woodwinds and the rhythm section.

A line of students, instruments in hand, file down a short, narrow staircase leading to a small room underneath the stage of Whitman’s auditorium. Just past the stairs, dim lights clipped onto the stands illuminate binders filled with lines of music belonging to Whitman’s Pit Orchestra, who perform live music throughout Whitman’s productions. 

This year, Whitman Drama will perform “Cabaret” from Feb. 8-10. All participants extensively prepare for the musical, including the Pit Orchestra. This year’s production will feature 51 members in Pit and various instrumental groups, including strings, woodwinds and the rhythm section. 

Pit Orchestra began their preparation for the musical in November with auditions. Interested students uploaded a short video playing an excerpt from one of “Cabaret’s” songs to Brendan Kelly, the Music Direction and Pit Orchestra Conductor. Since the pandemic, Pit Orchestra has been performing at an even higher level than ever and has become so popular that they are restricted by space, Kelly said.

“I’m constricted by how many people I can actually fit below the stage,” Kelly said. “These last few years, I’ve had more than 65 people audition. The most I can fit down there is 52.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pit Orchestra also challenges the musicians, as the music is often the most difficult they will play all year, Kelly said. Junior Marlo Minshew, who is returning to play violin in Pit for the second year, believes that the group helped her grow as a musician.

“It’s a different type of music than I am used to and I enjoy playing with a lot of different instruments,” Minshew said. “I like being a part of the musical, but in the background. It’s a really fun environment.” 

After auditions, the Pit Orchestra holds meetings to learn and rehearse the songs. They begin by taking notes on tempos and cues from the show, listening to recordings to understand the music and playing together, Minshew said. Initially, rehearsals commence around three times a week, but as opening night approaches, the frequency increases. In early January, the cast and Pit started rehearsing together, junior Allison Khani, who is playing Lulu in the musical, said.

“Our first rehearsal with the Pit is called a Sitzprobe and we just sing all of the songs while they play. This is our first time playing with live music and not a track,” Khani said. “We rehearse in the music room a few times before our Wandelprobe, which is when we act out the show on the stage for the first time with the orchestra.”

One of Kelly’s most important roles as Pit Conductor is to ensure that the Pit and cast are coordinated throughout the show. To ensure proper timing, extensive practice and flexibility throughout the performance are required. The Pit has certain parts of their music, called Vamps, that the musicians repeat if something in the show slows down, Kelly said. 

“If something is going faster or slower, we have to use hand signals to make sure that everyone knows where we’re going next,” Kelly said. “We work a lot on different ways to know how to know where you are in the song if something were to happen.”

For Kelly, a unique part of Whitman’s Pit Orchestra is that the students play the same challenging music as Broadway musicians, he said. Kelly also noted that apart from a team of four adults who support and teach members of the production, it is entirely student-run, making it special for students to see all of their hard work in a successful performance, he said. 

For Khani, the Pit Orchestra is an aspect that makes the musical so exciting. She enjoys peeking under the stage to see all of her friends in the pit during rehearsals and uniting their talents to put on a successful show, she said. 

“As a member of Whitman Music and Whitman Drama, having the Pit there makes the musical super fun because a lot of the musicians are my best friends,” Khani said. “It’s so lovely to make art alongside them in our own ways.”

Minshew experiences a similar welcoming community between the cast and Pit. She finds the actual performance to be the best part of the show and enjoys that Pit can show the audience their hard work and put everything together with the cast for the production. For the final production, Kelly looks forward to connecting with the audience through art. 

“It’s a really cool thing to be able to do that with art,” Kelly said, “to be able to use a piece of existing theater, involve a bunch of high school students and create this show that can actually share a message.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Neustadter (far right) talks with Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid and producer Todd Garner while on set.
Q&A with “The Conjuring” executive producer Dave Neustadter
The Black & Whites guide to having a perfect snow day
The Black & White's guide to having a perfect snow day
This past holiday season, from Nov. 23, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, the United States Botanic Garden in D.C. hosted its free annual Season’s Greetings event, adorned with decorations that celebrate the season in a natural style.
Season’s Greetings: The United States Botanic Garden combines nature with the holidays
During each speaker event, they each gave a short speech explaining what their jobs were, why and how they chose to take a certain path and how Whitman students should take advantage of their resources and opportunities.
Photo of the Day, 1/12: Career Day
Sophomore Renia Ahmed and Mira Cooper wore a santa hat and an elf headband.
Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week
Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course.
Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair
More in Spotlight
Longstanding privacy concerns are a reason some students believe the cut is a positive change.
MCPS cuts budget support for GoGuardian for 2024-2025 school year
The lawsuit concerns a dispute between the BACC and HOC, as land the HOC wants to sell to developers is physically above the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery.
Lawsuit against Montgomery County HOC continues over development on historic land
While fitness culture promotes discipline, motivation and muscular development, the extreme physical and mental damage of such a culture overshadows the positive aspects.
The hidden toxicity in “gym bro” culture
The new rule, to go into effect in the second semester in MCPS, allows teachers to give students zeros for missing work provided that they contact the student’s guardians.
Change to guidelines of 50 percent rule marks shift in MCPS grading trends
Many saw the 12 team playoff as a fantastic idea, as it gives more teams a shot at the championship, but ultimately, this change is for the worse — it’ll ruin college football as we know it for a multitude of reasons.
The expansion of the College Football Playoffs will ruin the sport’s excitement
Across six games, the Wizards finished with a 1–5 record, bringing their total to 7–32. Here’s what happened in the last two weeks of Wizards basketball.
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 11 & 12 (1/4-1/17)
About the Contributor
Celia Noya, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I started writing for my schools newspaper in Elementary School and instantly loved it. I joined the Black and White to continue writing, to connect with my community, and to listen to people's stories and experiences. What is your favorite song? How Far I'll Go from Moana  

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *